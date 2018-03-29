No bad blood with Maloney, says Flanagan

Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan denies there's bad blood between him and former Sharks premiership-winning playmaker James Maloney, describing him as a great of the NRL club.

Maloney earlier this month revealed he hadn't spoken to Flanagan since announcing his departure to Penrith last year as part of an player swap with Matt Moylan.

Flanagan said Maloney would always be remembered as a Sharks great due to his part in their maiden grand final win in 2016 and brushed off suggestions their relationship had become acrimonious.

"Things didn't go sour. We always respect James for what he did for our club," Flanagan told Fox Sports.

"He's our first premiership-winning five-eighth. He's in the team of the half century, I'll never forget what he did for this club.

"When James is finished playing football, he will be more than welcome back at our club."

Maloney announced his signing with the Panthers while in Australian camp during last year's World Cup.

After helping the Sharks to the 2016 title, he began agitating for a contract extension and pay upgrade.

Flanagan said he harboured no ill feeling towards Maloney and the decision to let him go was just business.

"James signed a long-term deal with the Sharks and in 2016 he had a fantastic year - he helped us win football games, helped us win the competition," Flanagan said.

"We went into 2017 and James and his management wanted an upgrade and an extension.

"As a club, we were reluctant to do that. He was still on contract for 2018. We wanted James to stay with the club but we weren't in a position upgrade and extend him.

"James was lucky enough to get a three-year deal somewhere else, which he wanted. We weren't in a position to give him that."