Cowboys coach demands 'reaction' to loss

After delivering a memorable post-match spray, North Queensland coach Paul Green has demanded a "reaction" from the Cowboys in their NRL clash with Penrith in Townsville.

Green let rip following last round's 30-14 loss to Melbourne, accusing his players of believing their own press and that premiership hype had gone to their heads.

It was scathing stuff but Green said his players were quick to put their hand up and be accountable at training this week.

He said the signs were good for Penrith to cop the backlash on Thursday night.

"I'd like to think I get a reaction after last week," Green said.

"Because there were a few disappointed heads after the game.

"But we have trained well since and they have been pretty honest."

Green said he didn't have to deliver another classic bake to get a reaction from his troops at training as they looked to snap their two game losing run.

Green confirmed fullback Lachlan Coote would return from a hamstring injury via their Queensland Cup feeder club Mackay this weekend.

Ben Hampton retains the No.1 jersey in an unchanged line-up against the Panthers.

But asked if he would be surprised if Coote ran out for North Queensland, Penrith coach Anthony Griffin said: "No, I wouldn't be."

Griffin insisted he wasn't doing any foxing of his own by confirming Tyrone Peachey would start in the halves with James Maloney with exciting youngster Jarome Luai coming off the bench.

Peachey slots into five-eighth and Maloney at halfback after the Panthers' luck ran out last round when prized playmaker Nathan Cleary (knee) went down in their 20-18 loss to the Bulldogs.

It will mark the first game Cleary has missed for Penrith since his debut in round 13, 2016.

"His strength is his running game. I think that will continue no matter where he plays," Green said of Peachey who last played pivot in Round 2, 2016.

Griffin said rookie Luai could feature in the halves at some stage on Thursday night.

STATS THAT MATTER

* The Cowboys have won seven of the past nine games against the Panthers.

* The Cowboys are on a five match winning streak against the Panthers, dating to 2009.

* Penrith have just five wins from their past 19 games in Queensland, registering their last win on Gold Coast in round 25, 2016.