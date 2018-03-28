Warriors name coach for NRL women's team

Former Kiwi Ferns captain Luisa Avaiki will coach the Warriors side in the inaugural NRL women's competition.

Avaiki's appointment on Wednesday comes a day after the Warriors were confirmed as one of four clubs to take part in a short league later this year.

"Women's rugby league has a long history in New Zealand but the introduction of this competition has taken our game to a whole new level," she said.

"It's a huge honour having the chance to take up this role."

The competition will also include Brisbane, St George Illawarra and the Sydney Roosters.

Avaiki captained the Kiwi Ferns to victory in the first three women's World Cup tournaments in 2000, 2003 and 2008.

She has coached women's, men's and boys' teams at club and representative level, and worked for the Melbourne Storm as their games development officer.

Since 2016, she has been the NZRL's wellbeing and women's development manager.