NRL round-four preview panel

Preview of NRL round-four matches (all times AEDT):

THURSDAY, March 29

North Queensland v Penrith at 1300SMILES Stadium, 8:05pm Head to head: Played 36, Cowboys 17, Panthers 19 Last clash: Round 23, 2017 Panthers 24-16 at Pepper Stadium Tab Sportsbet: Cowboys $1.25, Panthers $4 FootyTAB: Panthers +10.5

Life without Nathan Cleary begins for Penrith with Tyrone Peachey a confirmed starter alongside James Maloney in the halves. Exciting youngster Jarome Luai comes off the bench. After a promising start the Panthers' luck ran out last round when prized playmaker Cleary (knee) went down in their 20-18 loss to the Bulldogs. But they shouldn't be expecting any mercy from a North Queensland side still smarting from their grand final re-match loss to Melbourne. Ex-Cowboys prop James Tamou plays his 200th NRL game against his former side.

Key: Can Maloney step up in the absence of Cleary for Penrith?

Tip: Cowboys

FRIDAY, March 30

South Sydney v Canterbury at ANZ Stadium, 4.10pm Head to head: Played 156, Rabbitohs 71, Bulldogs 81, drawn 4 Last clash: Round 23, 2017 Rabbitohs 28-14 at ANZ Stadium Tab Sportsbet: Bulldogs $1.80, Rabbitohs $2 FootyTAB: Bulldogs +1.5

Let's hope this clash is as entertaining as the infamous "Bad Friday" in 2015. Both of these sides won their first of the season last week but have been far from convincing. Moses Mbye has been a shining light for the Bulldogs after being shifted to fullback and leads the league for linebreaks. Jeremy Marshall-King gets another crack at the No.6 jumper after looking solid last week. The Rabbitohs kick-started their season with a win over Manly last week with halfback Adam Doueihi showing some promising signs. It's only a matter of time before skipper Greg Inglis is moved back to fullback but will need to get more involved in the action. Key: Alex Johnston - the Souths fullback has scored 18 tries in his last eight games at ANZ Stadium. Tip: Bulldogs

Cronulla v Melbourne at Southern Cross Group Stadium, 8:05pm Head to head: Played 34, Sharks 12, Storm 22 Last clash: Round 14, 2017 Storm 18-13 at Southern Cross Group Stadium Tab Sportsbet: Sharks $2.25, Storm $1.65 FootyTAB: Sharks +3.5

These two have developed quite a rivalry over the last several years with things often getting spiteful. Cronulla are coming off a win over Parramatta but are yet to hit their straps. They are ranked last in the NRL for linebreaks (1.7 per game) and equal last in tackle busts (17.7 per game) and returning half Matt Moylan is the man who has to step up. Luke Lewis is a big in. The Storm have bounced back from their opening round loss to the Wests Tigers and look to be building nicely. The Storm have been road warriors the last several years, winning 13 of their last 14 away matches - and even then their only defeat in this period was Origin-affected.

Key: With a strike rate of 48 tries in his first 50 matches, Suliasi Vunivalu is the man the Sharks must contain. Tip: Storm SATURDAY, March 31

Sydney Roosters v Warriors at Allianz Stadium, 5.30pm Head to head: Played 38, Roosters 16, Warriors 21, drawn 1 Last clash: Round 9, 2017 Warriors 14-13 at Mt Smart Stadium Tab Sportsbet: Roosters $1.33, Warriors $3.30 FootyTAB: Warriors +9.5 This is the Warriors' first real test of the season. No disrespect to South Sydney, Gold Coast and Canberra, but the Roosters will be there come the pointy end of the year and we will see just how far the Warriors have come under Stephen Kearney. They will need to snap a seven-game losing streak in NSW to upset the Roosters. Blake Green comes up against his former Melbourne teammate Cooper Cronk here. The Roosters were ruthless against the Knights last week and while it's taken a couple of weeks, the Cronk-Luke Keary partnership is looking dynamic. Key: Keary's name is starting to be mentioned in regards to Origin and will look to make a point against the undefeated Warriors.

Tip: Roosters Manly v Canberra at Lottoland, 7:30pm Head to head: Played 53, Sea Eagles 32, Raiders 20, drawn 1 Last clash: Round 13, 2017 Sea Eagles 21-20 at Lottoland Tab Sportsbet: Sea Eagles $1.53, Raiders $2.50 FootyTAB: Raiders +5.5

It couldn't happen again, could it? Canberra's three defeats this season have been by a combined total of five points, but last Saturday's nightmare against the Warriors was the worst of the lot. Despite another disaster, there were improved signs in defence - they just need to find a way to close out games. Five-eighth Blake Austin has paid a price for the disappointing start, dropping out of the 17. Manly have troubles of their own. After putting 54 points past Parramatta in round two, they only managed six in a dismal showing against South Sydney.

Key: Both sides have shown they have the ability to score this season, but can they defend? Tip: Sea Eagles

SUNDAY, April 1 St George Illawarra v Newcastle at WIN Stadium, 4.10pm Head to head: Played 35, Dragons 24, Knights 11 Last clash: Round 21, 2017 Knights 21-14 at McDonald Jones Stadium Tab Sportsbet: Dragons $1.36, Knights $3.15 FootyTAB: Knights +8.5

Red-hot St George Illawarra have an opportunity to start 4-0 for the first time as a joint venture. The in-form team of the competition has been doing it at both ends of the ground, clearly having the best attacking record and only behind the Roosters and West Tigers when it comes to defence. Gareth Widdop has been the man for the Dragons, scoring 44 points and having nine try assists to start the season. For the Knights, they get another shot at a premiership contender after getting a reality check from the Roosters last Sunday night. How Nathan Brown's side bounces back from that 30-point demolition will be a good early indicator of how much have they progressed between seasons.

Key: The battle in the halves, with Widdop and Ben Hunt in sensational touch. Mitchell Pearce will partner with Brock Lamb, who comes in to replace the injured Connor Watson.

Tip: Dragons

Brisbane v Gold Coast Suncorp Stadium, 6.30pm Head to head: Played 25, Broncos 18, Titans 5, drawn 2 Last clash: Round 22, 2017 Broncos 54-0 at Cbus Super Stadium Tab Sportsbet: Broncos $1.25, Titans $4 FootyTAB: Titans +12.5

Both playmaker Ash Taylor and captain Ryan James (concussion) have been cleared but like the rest of the Titans will be nursing bruised pride after the Gold Coast's woeful 54-8 last round loss to St George Illawarra. Brisbane may appear vulnerable after losing fearsome prop Tevita Pangai (hamstring) and winger Corey Oates (hip). But holding out the Broncos may still be easier said than done for the Titans. Brisbane are vying for their eighth straight victory against the Titans and have won 15 of the last 17.

Key: How will Titans halfback Ash Taylor respond against his former club after his last round shocker?

Tip:Broncos

MONDAY, April 2

Wests Tigers v Parramatta at ANZ Stadium, 4pm Head to head: Played 37, Tigers 14, Eels 20, drawn 3 Last clash: Round 20, 2017 Eels 17-16 at ANZ Stadium Tab Sportsbet: Tigers $1.90 Eels $1.90 FootyTAB: Even money Had someone told you three weeks ago that one of these sides would enter this match in last spot, you would have bet your last dollar it was going to be the Tigers. What exactly is wrong at Parramatta? After three losses to open the season, rumblings are beginning to emerge about discontent at Eels headquarters. Mitchell Moses and Corey Norman need to step up big time. The fact they're trotting out their fourth-string fullback in Will Smith doesn't help. The Tigers are holding their heads up high despite last week's controversial loss to Brisbane. They've let in just two tries this year while the Eels have struggled for points, scoring just six per game. Key: Whether playmaker Benji Marshall (ankle) takes the park or not. Tip: Tigers.