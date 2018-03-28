Knights' Watson avoids shoulder surgery

Newcastle five-eighth Connor Watson has avoided shoulder surgery and could be back as early as six weeks time.

The Knights playmaker has been diagnosed with a capsular injury and is expected to spend to six to eight weeks on the sidelines.

It's welcome news for Nathan Brown's NRL side after it was initially feared Watson would have to undergo surgery, which could have ruled him out for three months.

However, surgeons and the club's medical staff decided the best option was to rehabilitate his shoulder.

The Knights are not short on options, with outstanding youngster Brock Lamb to take his place in the halves alongside Mitchell Pearce against St George Illawarra on Sunday.

Fullback Kalyn Ponga said he would attempt to get his hands on the ball more often with Watson absent.

"With the reshuffle of the team due to Connor's injury, we'll look to vary things and have different personnel in there," Ponga said.

"I might shift around a bit."