Stopping Cronk a job for everyone: Harris

For backrower Tahu Harris, there's no magic formula for shackling master playmaker and former teammate Cooper Cronk.

What's needed when the Warriors take on the Sydney Roosters in Sydney on Saturday will be a full team effort.

"I don't think there's a way to shut him down," Harris said on Wednesday.

"He's proven that time and time again - teams have tried different things to stop him.

"Everyone just has to make sure they are doing their job defensively to limit his options, but he's a quality player."

The pair were teammates during Harris's four years with Melbourne.

They were both part of the Storm's grand final success over North Queensland last October before moving to their new clubs.

Harris has had an immediate impact as the Warriors have compiled a club-best 3-0 start to the 2018 season.

It was also his try in the 58th minute against Canberra last weekend that began the comeback from 6-19 down to a 20-19 win.

Cronk, meanwhile, again showed his class in the Roosters' 38-8 victory over Newcastle, the former Kangaroo and Queensland representative having a hand in all seven of his side's tries.

The halves match-up between Cronk and Luke Keary and the Warriors combination of Shaun Johnson and Blake Green promises to be a feature of the clash at Allianz Stadium.

Harris knows he will have a role to play in the Warriors' bid to dilute Cronk's influence by helping to ensure the Roosters don't dominate up front.

"I need to do my job to try and stop their roll-on," he said.

"Once you let them go forward, they can just pull teams apart, so that's the focus this week."