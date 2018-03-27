Manly sponsor vows to honour deal

Manly sponsor Lottoland have vowed to honour their seven-figure sponsorship deal with the embattled NRL club despite the federal government introducing legislation which will effectively ban their products.

Lottoland says it will continue as Manly's key sponsor.

Lottoland has told the Sea Eagles it will not withdraw from its agreements for the naming rights for Manly's home ground Brookvale Oval and the side's back-of-jersey sponsorship.

"We have been advised by Lottoland that they will be fully honouring their sponsorship agreement with the club," Sea Eagles chairman Scott Penn told AAP.

A Lottoland spokesperson said the company was standing by the lucrative sponsorship deal which it signed last year.

"We stand by the commitments we have made to community and sporting groups, including our sponsorship agreement with Manly," a Lottoland spokesperson said.

The Gibraltar-based company has vowed to fight the legislation which will be introduced to parliament on Wednesday and will ban "synthetic lotteries" and betting on the outcome of foreign lotteries and Keno games.

If passed, it would effectively ban the company from operating in Australia.

It would be a massive blow for Manly who have already endured a horror week after the NRL on Monday handed the club a $750,000 fine and $660,000 salary cap penalty over two years for salary cap breaches.

Manly are considering appealing the decision and have maintained they have not rorted the salary cap.

Last year Lottoland signed a seven-figure, three-year agreement to rename Brookvale Oval on top of a six-figure sum for its two-year top-of-back jersey sponsorship.

Communications Minister Mitch Fifield is set to introduce the legislation, which is being backed by Pauline Hanson's One Nation following a grassroots campaign from local newsagencies and Tatts Group.

"While we understand the concerns expressed by some newsagents, the proposed legislation is both misguided and unnecessary," Lottoland said in a statement.

"As a responsible and responsive corporate citizen that contributes extensively to local and community groups, we will continue to work closely with regulators and all political parties."