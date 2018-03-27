NRL demotes ref over controversial mistake

Referee Ashley Klein has been demoted for his controversial mistake which cost the Wests Tigers victory in their heart-breaking golden-point defeat to Brisbane.

NRL demote ref over Tigers mistake

Klein, who blew the penalty against Tigers back-rower Robbie Rochow and led to the Broncos kicking a game-winning penalty goal, and his assistant Matt Noyen have both paid the price for their performances.

Klein has been demoted to an assistant role in Saturday's Sydney Roosters-Warriors game, while Noyen has been axed and will not referee an NRL game this weekend.

Referees boss Bernie Sutton admitted that Klein had incorrectly penalised Rochow for not standing square at marker.

Meanwhile, video referee Steve Chiddy has survived the chop despite the NRL admitting he got a crucial obstruction call wrong in Penrith's loss to Canterbury.

Chiddy gave the green light to Moses Mbye's opening try despite lead runner Will Hopoate making contact with Panthers defender James Maloney.

Sutton admitted that the Bulldogs had been incorrectly been awarded a try and that the Panthers should have been given a penalty.

However, Chiddy will be in the bunker in both the South Sydney-Canterbury and Manly-Canberra games.