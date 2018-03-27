Knights sack injury-plagued utility over drugs strike

News

AAP /

Newcastle have sacked utility Dylan Phythian after he copped a second strike under the NRL illicit drugs policy.

Phythian played three games for the Knights over 2016-17 however his career is now at a crossroads.

He was forced to battle through a series of injuries which hobbled his career, including last year tearing his ACL.

He now faces a long road back to the top flight after being let go by the Knights.

Dylan Phythian. Pic: Getty

Before he takes the field again, he must serve an automatic 12-game suspension.

"After conferring with Dylan, the club has made the decision to terminate his playing contract," the Knights said in a statement.

"His behaviour is at odds with the culture we are building within the club."

"The Knights will provide him with counselling support during this challenging time."

