Blake Austin axed as Raiders struggle

Ricky Stuart has swung the axe with playmaker Blake Austin dropped following Canberra's diabolical start to the NRL season.

Austin has been chopped from the Raiders' starting 17 for Saturday's NRL clash with the under-siege Manly at Lottoland.

Raiders coach Stuart has run out of patience after his side failed to protect a late lead in each of the first three weeks of the competition.

He has replaced the misfiring Austin with former Warrior Ata Hingano on the bench.

After being dropped from the starting side for Sam Williams in the opening three rounds, Austin has now bee dropped to reserve grade.

In other teams news, Wests Tigers playmaker Benji Marshall has declared himself a likely starter despite rupturing the lateral ligament in his ankle while Tyrone Peachey will replace the injured Nathan Cleary in the Penrith halves.

As well, Matt Moylan and Luke Lewis return for Cronulla and Will Smith will take the Parramatta No.1 jersey following injuries to Bevan French and Jarryd Hayne.

Marshall initially feared he would have to undergo surgery after suffering his injury in last week's controversial loss to Brisbane.

The injury usually requires one to two weeks rest, but given the side's long turnaround the 33-year-old is confident and has been named to take on the Eels.

Marshall is yet to train with teammates this week and hopes to take part in the side's training runs on Thursday or Saturday.

He said as long as he was running freely by Saturday, he will line up against the winless and desperate Eels at ANZ Stadium on Monday.

"I can still probably play with that," Marshall said.

"The problem is just trying to get the swelling out of the ankle and trying to get range in your ankle.

"I haven't run yet. I probably won't try to run until Saturday or Sunday. If I feel alright I'll play."

Tui Lolohea has been named on an extended bench and could return if Marshall falls short while youngster Tyson Gamble has also been named in the No.18 jersey.

With Cleary out for 10 weeks with a knee injury, Panthers coach Anthony Griffin has elected to name Peachey in the halves with Peter Wallace to remain at hooker.

The highly-rated Jarome Luai will make his debut off the bench.

Smith will wear the Eels No.1 jumper with French and Hayne suffering the Parramatta fullback injury curse which has also claimed Clint Gutherson.

Brock Lamb will start at five-eighth for Newcastle following Connor Watson's shoulder injury.

Brisbane's Corey Oates (hip) and Tevita Pangai Jr (hamstring) are replaced by Jonus Pearson and Jaydn Su'a.

North Queensland fullback Lachlan Coote is a chance to return after being included on an extended bench.

Lewis (foot) and Moylan (hamstring) will make welcome returns for the Sharks ahead of their showdown with premiers Melbourne on Friday.