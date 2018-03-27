Raiders wait on Sezer, Soliola injury news

Canberra's early NRL season woes have been compounded by injuries to key duo Aidan Sezer and Sia Soliola.

Canberra's Aidan Sezer could miss the NRL game against Manly due to injury.

The pair pulled up sore after the Raiders' defeat to the Warriors and are in doubt for the clash at Manly on Saturday night.

Half of Sezer's problems relate to his back, while forward Soliola has an issue with his ankle.

The Raiders will give the key players every chance to prove their fitness during the week as they look to avoid going 0-4 and they could still be named when the NRL teams are released on Tuesday.

It adds to their growing injury concerns with forward Joe Tapine still on the sidelines after dislocating his thumb against Gold Coast in round one.

And to make matters worse recruit Charlie Gubb could be out for another six weeks with the groin injury he suffered during his debut for the Raiders in round two against Newcastle.

Canberra's most important player Josh Hodgson is attempting to get back by June as the star hooker recovers from a ruptured ACL while centre Joseph Leilua made an unlikely appearance for the Raiders against the Warriors after being taken off on a stretcher a week earlier.

Leilua admitted he pushed through the pain barrier to get himself right for the match.

"I was pretty close to not playing (against the Warriors), but I thought of the team first and I thought we needed somebody to defend on the edge, and I thought I did a good job," Leilua told reporters on Monday.

"I wasn't nervous (about the injury); if you're out there to play, you've got to play the way you should be playing.

"It's just a bit of a niggle now, if you get it in the wrong spot it'll hurt a bit, but I'll be fine."