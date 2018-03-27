Bennett urges NRL to support Denver Test

England coach Wayne Bennett and his Australia-based players are urging NRL clubs to throw their support behind the historic England-New Zealand Test match in the United States later this year.

The Rugby Football League has taken the unusual step of issuing a letter on behalf of Bennett and the eight NRL-based England internationals, Britain's Press Association reports.

It urges the players' clubs to throw their weight behind the June 23 match at Denver's Mile High Stadium, which is being held during the international mid-season window as part of the build-up to the 2025 World Cup in the US.

But NRL clubs and the Australian players' association have complained about the travel involved and the difficulties of playing at altitude.

Bennett says an adequate insurance policy has been put in place.

The letter spells out his and the players' support for the Colorado match and says last year's World Cup in Australia demonstrated the value of the international game.

"We all collectively said at the time that it was important we took the opportunity to try and grow the game globally and believe that this mid-season window provides the perfect opportunity for the sport to showcase itself to a new public in North America.

"The England chief medical officer, Dr Chris Brookes, has made it clear to us that he has no additional concerns with this game being played in Denver and the insurance that has now been put in place is more comprehensive than any other in the history of International rugby league."

English-based players, who had received the full support of their Super League clubs, all agreed it was important the game took place, the letter said.

The letter is signed by Bennett and players George Burgess, Sam Burgess, Tom Burgess (all South Sydney), James Graham, Gareth Widdop (both St George Illawarra), Chris Heighington (Newcastle), Josh Hodgson and Elliott Whitehead (both Canberra).