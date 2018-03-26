I've got nothing to hide in cap: DCE

Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans insists he has nothing to hide from the Sea Eagles' salary cap scandal, revealing he spoke to the NRL as part of the investigation.

Cherry-Evans' controversial eight-year deal with Manly was thrown into the spotlight on Monday night, after News Corp Australia reported it was one of concern to the NRL.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg handed down $750,000 in fines and deducted $330,000 from Manly's 2018 and 2019 salary caps after they claimed the club had offered additional money to players above the cap-disclosed salary over the past five years.

Cherry-Evans' deal in 2015 was the most lucrative signed at the club over that period, with a reported $10 million eight-year contract used to prevent him for signing with the Titans.

According to the report, Cherry-Evans was promised an additional $400,000 during the negotiations that was not included under the salary cap.

It's understood the NRL believes players were unaware of the breaches, with only club officials across the matter. Player agents were also a matter of concern with the contracts of 13 players since 2014.

The club have denied any wrongdoing and are preparing to appeal, while there is no suggestion Cherry-Evans had any knowledge of the reported issues with his contract.

"Throughout the whole situation I certainly pleaded my innocence," Cherry-Evans told Fox Sports' Big League Wrap.

"I played a role in the investigation side of things. I did put my hand up in regards to them calling me. I was quick to put my hand up to take the interview up to my plead my innocence.

"I certainly have nothing to hide in regards to my contract. And I can certainly see why people were so intrigued about it during the situation because of the length of it. I can see the alarm bells externally.

"Certainly no worries on my behalf, and I was more than happy to play my part in the investigation to clear my name and I certainly continue to plead my innocence throughout it all."

The report also identified Dylan Walker's contract, offered to the star centre in late-2015 to lure him from South Sydney, as one of concern.

It's understood that of the 13 players offered additional money in negotiations, five are of serious concern due to the sums of money involved.

In total, the NRL claims that $1.5 million was offered to players during negotiations, with the Sea Eagles then scrambling to find the money largely through third-party sponsors that were not declared as being procured by the club.

Manly have five business days to launch an appeal.