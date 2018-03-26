Two NRL fans receive breach notices over Inglis abuse

The NRL has identified two spectators who they claim abused South Sydney star Greg Inglis last weekend, issuing them with breach notices.

Inglis made a complaint to Rabbitohs management last week after he claimed he was racially abused following his side's loss to Penrith at Panthers Stadium in round two.

An NRL spokesman said the two spectators would now be given an opportunity to respond to the notices before any penalty was imposed.

It comes after NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said last week the league would consider allowing the fans back into the game if they undertook training after a suspension.

The NRL also confirmed last week it was investigating if a referee had been the victim of a homophobic slur at the end of the match.

Penrith are themselves considering punishments against a number of fans following their own investigation into the matters last week.

Elsewhere, the NRL is unlikely to make a call on potential breach notices against coaches for referee abuse until Tuesday, after Manly's salary cap penalties dominated Monday's agenda.