Police investigate Warriors' gear theft

Police are checking CCTV in the wake of the theft of NZ Warriors uniforms and equipment from a van in Torbay on Auckland's North Shore.

The theft took place between 4.10am and 4.45am on Monday morning, police say.

Ed Sheeran's second concert at Mt Smart Stadium meant Warriors staff couldn't store the gear at the club's headquarters after arriving back in Auckland following Saturday's 20-19 win in Canberra.

The gear-laden unmarked van was parked outside a staff member's house on Auckland's North Shore, but was broken into. Along with the uniforms worn in the Canberra match, GPS units and a video drone were also stolen.

Some of the gear, especially the playing strips, are very distinctive, Detective Senior Sergeant Marcia Murray says, so the public should be on the lookout for them or report any approaches from people who might be looking to sell them.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George said the club was devastated.

"All the playing jerseys from our historic win over the Raiders obviously hold special significance for the guys," he said.

George said the club was hopeful that putting the message out to Warriors supporters would deter the thieves from trying to sell the jerseys.

"We've got a massive fanbase and we are hoping our supporters can keep their eyes peeled in case any of this special gear ends up for sale."