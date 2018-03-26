Bulldog Mbye ends debate on best spot

Canterbury captain Josh Jackson is adamant Moses Mbye will only get better after making a successful switch to fullback this NRL season.

Moses Mbye has made a league-high 206 metres on kick returns through the opening three rounds.

Mbye has all but ended the debate on where he belongs on an NRL field after carrying the ball for a league-high 206 metres on kick returns to be arguably the Bulldogs' best player through three rounds.

He also leads the competition in line breaks (five), and is third in tackle busts (23).

"For a guy that's playing a new position, he slotted in there really well and we're really happy with what he's doing at the back," Jackson said on Monday.

"He's only going to get better with time and the more experience he gets under his belt. Hopefully he continues to work on his game, but we're really happy with the way he's going."

Jackson said his ability to bring the ball back strongly has been particularly impressive.

"He's getting a lot of space. Those kick returns that he is bringing back for us, he's really getting us on the front foot, helping our middle guys out a lot with that," he said.

Mbye has spent most of his career at halfback, but has also been deployed at five-eighth, centre and hooker over his 83 games before new coach Dean Pay made the shock call to move him to fullback.

And that's when Jackson predicted big things from the 24-year-old.

"He's just one of those guys that wherever you throw him, he slots in pretty well. He played a bit of hooker last year and he played really well there for us too, so he's a really versatile guy," Jackson said.

"(But) the way he was training throughout the pre-season, I could see that he was going to be really handy."

Mbye was among the Bulldogs' best in their first win of the season against Penrith on Friday, scoring two tries, breaking the line three times and running the ball for 116 metres.

He also kicked two goals in a victory Jackson said could set up their season.

"It wasn't pretty but the boys just kept turning up for each other and that's something we can really build on throughout the year. You learn a lot from tight wins like that, how to win games," Jackson said.