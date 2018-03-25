Sea Eagles set to learn salary cap fate

Manly coach Trent Barrett has welcomed the NRL's impending decision on the salary cap investigation which has dogged the club for four months and hamstrung their recruitment.

News Corp reports the Sea Eagles will be fined $400,000 and have that amount deducted from their 2018 salary cap when NRL CEO Todd Greenberg hands down the verdict of its integrity unit investigation early this week.

The Sea Eagles have been accused of rorting the salary cap and offering illegal third party agreements to players.

"It's certainly a distraction, not too much for the players, that's got nothing to do with any of our results," Barrett said after Saturday's 34-6 loss to South Sydney.

"From an administration and coaching point of view, it'd be nice to get a final ruling on it so we can move forward, address what we need to and start planning not only for now but for next year as well.

"It's hamstrung us a bit but a decision would be good."

The NRL announced in December they had opened an investigation into the club, threatening "significant fines" and issuing two then officials with deregistration.

The investigation effectively prevented them from chasing a replacement for playmaker Blake Green as the club missed out on the signatures of Trent Hodkinson and Mitchell Pearce.

Asked how much of his time each week had been devoted to sorting out their salary cap mess, Barrett said: "It's the hours you can't spend on it really because our recruitment and management of our roster next year and the year after has been non-existent because we haven't been able to do it.

"This has been going on for a long time. Hopefully we can get some information this week."