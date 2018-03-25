One of my best NRL wins: Stephen Kearney

Stephen Kearney says the Warriors' 20-19 NRL triumph over Canberra on Saturday is one of the best wins he's ever been involved in.

The Warriors coach saw his team reel in a seven-point deficit with five minutes to go, thanks to some Shaun Johnson magic.

A pair of Johnson field goals in the last two minutes meant the Warriors won their first three games for the first time in their history.

Kearney said he couldn't have been more proud of his Warriors team.

"Everything was against us so to come out the other end with two points is very special and it's right up there (as one of his best wins)," Kearney said after the game.

"Because we didn't let the game get away from us, I thought there was always an opportunity (in the final minutes)."

The win gives the Warriors an opportunity to break a finals drought dating back to the losing 2011 grand final against Manly.

It is the first time since 2003 that they have won their first two away games to open a season.

You have to go back to 2015 to the last time the Warriors won consecutive matches on Australian soil since 2015, after backing up their 32-20 victory over South Sydney in round one.