NRL hit back at Stuart's referee remarks

The NRL has fired back at Ricky Stuart's claims that referees are left guessing about how to officiate the obstruction rule.

Canberra's coach had Todd Greenberg in his sights during his post-match conference after the Raiders' 20-19 loss to the Warriors on Saturday.

Stuart believes his winless Raiders have been robbed of two victories this season over a misinterpretation of the ruling, arguing the NRL CEO is responsible for the confusion.

The Canberra legend said he was awaiting a call from Greenberg to clarify the rule.

But the NRL's general manager of elite competitions Jason King has commended the referees on the job they are doing.

"There is no guessing among the referees - they are very clear how to officiate the game," King said.

"Clearly they are not perfect but they have a tough job and, overall, are doing it well.

"So there is no need to feel sorry for the referees... they know their roles and will continue to perform their best in a tough role."

Stuart declared he's "never seen the game in such a state of affairs" after his side went 0-3.

He was fuming after the Raiders were denied a try in the second half as the Shaun Johnson-inspired Warriors came back from seven points down with four minutes to go.

Stuart compared the disallowed try to Newcastle's Tautau Moga try against Canberra in round two, believing there was no difference between the two sets of play.

"We as a game have not got a handle on what is an obstruction. They (the referees) are guessing," Stuart told reporters after the game.

"We lost a game last week on an obstruction try that we thought was obstruction, but no it was a try.

"I see Todd has come out and said he's instructed the referees, so don't blame the referees ... I'm not blaming the referees because they don't know either, the poor buggers.

"I'll be waiting for Todd to call me and tell me what an obstruction is.

"Todd, who's instructing referees will fix it now, because I'm not blaming the referees, so I'm looking at the instructions that he's giving."

Canberra captain Jarrod Croker backed up his coach, saying he was puzzled by the interpretations being given.

Stuart, a former Australian and NSW coach, has a history of controversy with comments about refereeing decisions, having racked up $125,000 worth of fines during his career.

The NRL will hold off on making a decision about whether Stuart is fined until Monday.