Warriors cause more misery for Raiders

The notoriously inconsistent Warriors have won their opening three games for the first time in their history, with Shaun Johnson stunning Canberra by scoring two field goals in the dying minutes to win 20-19.

Shaun Johnson celebrates after kicking the winning field goal against Canberra.

Down by seven points with four minutes to go at GIO Stadium on Saturday, Issac Luke crossed for the New Zealand team's third converted try before Johnson's kicking heroics broke Raiders hearts.

The 27-year-old looked to have sent the game into golden point when he slotted a field goal with less than two minutes to go.

But Johnson wasn't done there, getting the ball again with 40 seconds left and sending it just over the post for a famous win.

The undefeated start to the season gives Stephen Kearney's men an opportunity to break a finals drought dating back to the losing 2011 grand final.

Kearney paid tribute to the resilience of his side to stay in the game despite conceding a number of early penalties.

"Everything was against us so to come out the other end with two points is very special and it's right up there (as one of his best wins)," Kearney said after the game.

"Because we didn't let the game get away from us, I thought there was always an opportunity (in the final minutes)."

After being on the losing end of 30-28 scorelines in the first two rounds, the Raiders led for the whole game until Johnson sunk the hopes of the home side.

It was all the Raiders early, with hooker Siliva Havili crossing for the opening try in the seventh minute shortly after Warriors star Adam Blair was sent to the sin bin.

The home side's momentum continued when they went up 12-0 as veteran Sia Soliola dished off to Elliot Whitehead for a superb try two minutes later.

But the Raiders' defensive woes continued when the Warriors scored through Peta Hiku in their first attacking opportunity with Blair still off the field.

Sam Williams ensured the Raiders led 13-6 at half-time when he slotted a field goal only seconds before the break.

Nick Cotric barged his way over in the corner early in the second half to put the Raiders up 17-6 as skipper Jarrod Croker pulled the ensuing kick wide.

Tohu Harris then crossed in the corner for the Warriors after 59 minutes to give them a sniff and they kept charging from there.

A shattered Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said his team had to unite to resuscitate their campaign.

"We were the best team on the day and got beaten," Stuart said.

"We have to use it and grow out of it, there's no other way to look at it because there's some things not going our way at the moment."