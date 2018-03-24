News

Souths rack up first win of NRL season
Souths chalk up first win of NRL season
Ricky Stuart pleads with NRL over rule interpretations
NRL hits back at Stuart's referee remarks

Warriors pull off stunning comeback win

AAP /

The Warriors have heaped more misery on Canberra, with a stunning final minute field goal from Shaun Johnson securing a famous 20-19 win.

Down by seven points with four minutes to go at GIO Stadium on Saturday, Issac Luke crossed for the New Zealand team's third converted try before Johnson's kicking heroics broke Raiders hearts.

After being on the losing end of 30-28 scorelines in the first two rounds, the Raiders led for the whole game until Johnson sunk the hopes of the home side.

The Warriors now go 3-0 for the first time in their history, while Canberra are winless ahead of trip to Manly next Saturday.

Watch the full match highlights:

It was all the Raiders early, with hooker Siliva Havili crossing for the opening try in the seventh minute shortly after Warriors star Adam Blair was sent to the sin bin.

The home side's momentum continued when they went up 12-0 as veteran Sia Soliola dished off to Elliot Whitehead for a superb try two minutes later to capitalise on the Warriors being a man down.

But the Raiders' defensive woes continued when the Warriors scored through Peta Hiku in their first attacking opportunity with Blair still off the field.

What a win! Pic: Getty

Sam Williams ensured the Raiders led 13-6 at half-time when he slotted a field goal only seconds before the break.

Nick Cotric barged his way over in the corner early in the second half to put the Raiders up 17-6 after skipper Jarrod Croker pulled the ensuing kick wide.

Tohu Harris then crossed in the corner for the Warriors after 59 minutes to give them a sniff.

