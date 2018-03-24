Isaako channels Dan Carter in record night

He grew up idolising All Blacks sharp-shooter Dan Carter but on Friday night Jamayne Isaako broke an NRL-era record with his own calm boot.

The Broncos rookie winger scored all nine of Brisbane's points off his own boot in the win over the Wests Tigers, with a field goal and three penalty shots in regular time, before another field goal in golden point.

It marked the first time since the pre-Super League days that a side had won a match without scoring a try, reaching back to Canterbury's 4-2 win over Illawarra in 1993.

Isaako's first two kicks were regulation, but his third was much harder.

Suffering a cork from a heavy hit, he levelled the scores at 6-6 with less than five minutes to play from 32 metres out and 7 metres in from touch.

He then nailed a 25-metre field goal to give Brisbane a 7-6 lead, before the Wests Tigers hit back - allowing him to send home a 30m penalty goal in extra time to give the Broncos the win.

"My kicking is definitely something I like to pride myself on," Isaako said.

"I come from a rugby background and growing up idolised Dan Carter and being here in Brisbane in my spare time I like to get out and practice my goal kicking."

Carter was renowned as one of New Zealand's greatest ever rugby players, scoring a record 1598 points in 112 Tests between 2003 and 2015.

Originally selected as a fill-in for Jack Bird, Isaako may not have played on Friday night had it not been for Jordan Kahu's broken jaw.

"I had it in the back of my mind during pre-season with a lot of the injuries that were going on ... that it was an opportunity to work hard and try and sustain a spot in the team," Isaako said.

"It's not a good feeling that Jordy is injured but it's a good opportunity for me to take with two hands and do what I do best."

Isaako is off-contract this year but is seen as the likely heir to Darius Boyd's No.1 jumper in Brisbane in the long-term.