Penrith halfback Nathan Cleary has been ruled out for 10 weeks, putting him out of contention for State of Origin I.

Scans on Saturday confirmed Cleary suffered a grade three medial tear during Friday's NRL loss to Canterbury.

His injury blow comes less than a week after the club lost props Sam McKendry and Tim Browne to long-term injuries, while winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is out for six weeks.