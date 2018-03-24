Panther halfback Cleary out for 10 weeks

Nathan Cleary's NSW State of Origin dream has hit a major hurdle after he was ruled out for 10 weeks with a knee injury.

Nathan Cleary looks set for a stint on the sidelines.

Penrith's NRL season suffered a massive blow on Saturday when scans revealed their star halfback had suffered a grade three medial ligament tear.

Cleary was heavily tipped to break into Brad Fittler's Blues team this year but now appears unlikely to play against before the May 6 Origin opener in Melbourne after going down in Friday's 20-18 loss to Canterbury.

The Panthers' star playmaker did not return to field after halftime after copping the injury early in the thrilling defeat to the Dogs at ANZ Stadium.

It's a cruel blow for the Panthers, who have had a horror week on the injury front with Peter Wallace now shaping as a makeshift halfback option.

The Panthers were left reeling this week after losing props Sam McKendry and Tim Browne to long-term injuries, while winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is out for six weeks.

Cleary's injury leaves coach Anthony Griffin short on options on who to partner James Maloney in the halves.

Tyrone May, who guided the Panthers to the second week of the finals last year, is not expected back from an ACL injury until round five.

Former NSW halfback Wallace shapes as a left-field option despite having found a new lease on life at hooker during the past two seasons.

He slotted into the halves, with utility Tyrone Peachey filling in at dummy-half, in the second half against the Bulldogs and Griffin suggested he could move there during Cleary's absence.

"Pete did a reasonable job there, being thrown in at five-eighth," Griffin said.

"Jimmy did a lot of the first-receiver stuff and was almost good enough to get us home.

"We'll have a look at that, cool down and take stock."