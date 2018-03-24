Salah can surpass my 47-goal Liverpool record - Rush

London (AFP) - Liverpool legend Ian Rush believes Mohamed Salah can pass his club-record of 47 goals in a season, and hopes the Egyptian's incredible stats will be backed up by silverware.

The Egyptian scored four against Watford last weekend to take his tally to 36 goals in 41 appearances in an incredible debut season at Anfield.

"The 47 goals is difficult and I thought that might stay, but the way Salah is playing now anything can happen. I think it is realistic," said Rush.

"I watched him against Watford and it is the best I've seen him play."

However, with Liverpool 18 points adrift of runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City and having been dumped out early in the League and FA Cups, the Champions League is Jurgen Klopp's men's only chance of a trophy this season.

Liverpool face a huge challenge to make the last four, though, as they face City in a mouthwatering quarter-final.

"When I scored 47 goals we won the European Cup so it does need that little bit longer.

"We won three trophies that season and that's what we've got to start doing now."

However, Rush believes Liverpool, who inflicted City's only league defeat this season in a 4-3 thriller at Anfield, can prolong City's wait to win the European Cup.

"Manchester City is going to be one hell of a game in the Champions League but on the day, 11 versus 11, Liverpool are capable of beating anyone," he added.

"Manchester City will be favourites to win and maybe have a stronger squad but at the end of the day on these European nights Liverpool are capable of doing everything as history has shown."