Rome (AFP) - Italy will pay homage to the late defender Davide Astori with an inscription on the national team's shirt during Friday's friendly against Argentina, the Italian football federation (FIGC) announced.

Azzurri shirt homage for stricken Astori

"Davide, you're still with us. 13," reads the inscription to appear on Azzurri shirts for the match in Manchester against World Cup-bound Argentina.

The 31-year-old Astori, who had 14 caps for Italy and was captain of Fiorentina, died in the early hours of March 4 after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest in his hotel room prior to a game at Udinese.

The number 13 shirt Astori occasionally wore when playing for Italy will not be attributed during either Friday's match at the Etihad stadium, or Tuesday's friendly against England.