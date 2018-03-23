'Minimal contact': Panthers fume over dodgy obstruction call

Fans and commentators alike were left stunned after a controversial obstruction call went against the Panthers on Friday night.

Despite replays clearly showing James Maloney getting checked in the defensive line by a Bulldogs obstruction runner, Canterbury were awarded a first-half try through Moses Mbye.

The video ref determined the contact on Maloney to be minimal, despite it clearly slowing the Panthers five-eighth down enough to stop him from making an effective tackle.

Commentators couldn't believe the inconsistent ruling, saying the grey area was well and truly back regarding obstruction calls.

Meanwhile, Penrith captain Peter Wallace was stunned by the call, immediately demanding answers from the refs.

Unsurprisingly, fans took to social media to slam the decision.

6th Min: #NRLBulldogsPanthers



Try @NRL_Bulldogs



Minimal contact on James Maloney. He is still able to defend. No obstruction. Ball grounded.#NRL — NRL Bunker (@NRLBunker) March 23, 2018

Terrible call. It's either contact or its not. He's still took a part of Maloney's chance away to affect the tackle. — Damien Straker (@DStraker90) March 23, 2018

Like the commentators just said. Maloney got punished for not driving and attempting to make a tackle. I don't even know how this game is adjudicated anymore — Mohammed Abbas (@M_Abbas89) March 23, 2018

Section 15.1. (J) makes no mention of minimal contact. Please advise what section, guideline or interpretation uses these words. — Leonard R. Gregory (@LeonardRGregory) March 23, 2018

Ludicrous decision — Chris (@ctogzzz) March 23, 2018

Lets see how many players chuck a dive now after that one😂 — Jerome Wellington (@ABoriginalGoona) March 23, 2018

It proved to be a crucial decision as Mbye inspired Canterbury to their first win of the NRL season in a 20-18 defeat of Penrith at ANZ Stadium.

Friday night's loss was soured for the Panthers after star halfback Nathan Cleary failed to come out of the sheds in the second half because of a knee injury.

Cleary is believed to have suffered a medial ligament injury and the NSW State of Origin aspirant is expected to miss the next two to three weeks.

While the game went down to the wire, thanks to a spectacular Josh Mansour put-down in the 73rd minute, the Panthers failed to stage a comeback as they had done in the opening two weeks.

Moses was immense, crossing for two tries including the opener, making three line breaks, busting 11 tackles and running for 116 metres - including a scintillating break which led to his second four-pointer.

After being moved all over the park throughout his career, he looks to have found a home at fullback after being shifted there by coach Dean Pay in the pre-season.