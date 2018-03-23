News

'Minimal contact': Panthers fume over dodgy obstruction call

Fans and commentators alike were left stunned after a controversial obstruction call went against the Panthers on Friday night.

Despite replays clearly showing James Maloney getting checked in the defensive line by a Bulldogs obstruction runner, Canterbury were awarded a first-half try through Moses Mbye.

The video ref determined the contact on Maloney to be minimal, despite it clearly slowing the Panthers five-eighth down enough to stop him from making an effective tackle.

Commentators couldn't believe the inconsistent ruling, saying the grey area was well and truly back regarding obstruction calls.

Wallace was stunned by the decision. Pic: Fox Sports

Meanwhile, Penrith captain Peter Wallace was stunned by the call, immediately demanding answers from the refs.

Unsurprisingly, fans took to social media to slam the decision.













It proved to be a crucial decision as Mbye inspired Canterbury to their first win of the NRL season in a 20-18 defeat of Penrith at ANZ Stadium.

Friday night's loss was soured for the Panthers after star halfback Nathan Cleary failed to come out of the sheds in the second half because of a knee injury.

Cleary is believed to have suffered a medial ligament injury and the NSW State of Origin aspirant is expected to miss the next two to three weeks.

While the game went down to the wire, thanks to a spectacular Josh Mansour put-down in the 73rd minute, the Panthers failed to stage a comeback as they had done in the opening two weeks.

Moses was immense, crossing for two tries including the opener, making three line breaks, busting 11 tackles and running for 116 metres - including a scintillating break which led to his second four-pointer.

After being moved all over the park throughout his career, he looks to have found a home at fullback after being shifted there by coach Dean Pay in the pre-season.

