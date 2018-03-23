News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Struggling Sharks given big boost for Eels
Moylan out, Gallen in for desperate Sharks
NRL boss cops blame for big spike in penalties
NRL boss takes heat for big spike in penalties

Coorey claims top job at Bulldogs Leagues

Matt Encarnacion
AAP /

George Coorey has been appointed to take over from Dr George Peponis as chairperson of the Canterbury Leagues club board.

0321_1800_SYD-GI
1:37

Inglis speaks out after racist spray
0320_1800_SYD-Benji
1:44

Benji Marshall's fairytale start to 2018
0320_1800_SYD-GI
1:35

Police narrow down suspects after Inglis racist slur
0319_1800_SYD-Mal
1:40

Meninga wants fan who abused Inglis banned for life
0319_0600_nat_barret
0:28

Manly's incredible defence against the Eels
0317_1800_syd_roosters
1:33

Cooper Cronk and James Tedesco score first tries for the Roosters
0320_1600_nat_marshall
0:32

Benji Marshall celebrates birth of new son and being back with the Tigers
0320_1130_nat_NRL
0:34

Sharks desperate for first win of season
0320_0500_nat_NRL
0:31

Calls for life ban after fan allegedly abused Inglis
Premier, sponsors take aim at Broncos over Lodge saga
1:03

Premier, sponsors take aim at Broncos over Lodge saga
Arthur's awkward presser
0:34

Arthur's awkward presser
0318_0500_nat_NRL
0:49

Wests Tigers triumph over Melbourne Storm
 

Peter Callaghan has also been confirmed as Coorey's deputy at a powerbrokers meeting on Friday that included all members of the nine-person board.

Coorey's ascension ends a tumultuous three months at Belmore, and marks the beginning of what is hoped to be a healing process amongst the hierarchy.

The upheaval began with Bulldogs chairwoman Lynne Anderson and her ticket sweeping to power at the football club over long-time boss Ray Dib last month.

The power struggle spilled over to the leagues club elections last week, where Coorey, Peponis and club legend Steve Mortimer retained their seats.

However despite Peponis' decision to add two independent directors last week in a desperate attempt to retain power, the football board's nominees are likely to hold sway.

More importantly, it means the football club is expected to maintain the use of a reported $8 million poured in by the leagues club into their budget.

One of the football club's appointees, James Marroun, on Wednesday resigned from his position due to publicity surrounding his selection just last week.

Marroun was controversially appointed by the football club ahead of Mortimer despite being in the fifth year of a six-year ban from rugby league because of misconduct.

"After speaking with chair Lynne Anderson and director John Ballesty, I have decided to hand in my resignation to the board due to all the recent bad publicity in the press with relation to some of my past mistakes," Marroun said in a statement.

"Ultimately the club is bigger than any one person and I do not wish that my past mistakes are reflected on a club I love and cherish."

His seat is believed to have been replaced by Peter Winchester.

Back To Top