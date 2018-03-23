Rejuvenated Warrior Luke praises Corvo

Warriors hooker Issac Luke has put his 2018 NRL rejuvenation down to the "high expectations" of club fitness guru Alex Corvo.

Luke has endured a tough two years since joining the Warriors in 2016, culminating in his omission from the Kiwis' 2017 Rugby League World Cup squad.

But he has appeared fit and firing in the first two games of the 2018 NRL season, helping his side to comprehensive wins over the Rabbitohs and Titans.

The 30-year-old Luke said he'd worked hard in pre-season under the watchful eye of Corvo, brought in from Brisbane to whip the Warriors into shape.

That was paying dividends in his performances.

"All the boys are looking really good - probably owe that one to Alex Corvo, it's been a pretty tough pre-season," Luke told reporters.

"Alex, he's not grouchy or angry but he has high expectations.

"I think he's got the best out of everyone, not just me - it's sort of a collective effort but we all feel really good out there, we're all pulling up really good."

Head coach Stephen Kearney said last fortnight that Luke's World Cup snub had seen him hit "rock bottom" and then begin clawing his way back up.

The Kiwis were ultimately eliminated in the Cup quarter-finals.

Luke, for his part, said he was still working towards an 80-minute performance, with Kearney opting for a hooker on the bench in both 2018 games to date.

That may not come in this weekend's clash with Canberra in the Australian capital, with Jazz Tevaga replacing Sam Cook on the Warriors' bench.

"We're all feeling really good and that's showing on the field - I want to get back to playing 80 minutes but I've got to earn that," Luke said.

"I'm getting old but I want to be able to push that out."