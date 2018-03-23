Wallace return frees up Titans' James

Ryan James expects the return of Queensland Origin prop Jarrod Wallace will allow him to run amok on the edge against St George Illawarra.

The Gold Coast captain is happy to have Wallace back from a three-game suspension as the NRL side looks for ways to plug their own centre-field defence and stop the unbeaten Dragons on Sunday.

James played in the front row last season and, while he will still do stints in the middle this season, is likely to see more time in the second row with Wallace's return.

"I get to go back out on the edge and get to stay there now," James said.

"I will find my way into the middle at some stage but that was always the plan."

The Titans leaked an equal NRL-high 91 missed tackles across the first two games of the season, with Wallace's size and pedigree set to benefit a squad that's light on representative experience.

"It's (defence) been a focus since November to be honest," Brennan said.

"With Jarrod back in we're getting close to where we need to be ... bringing an Origin quality player into our squad ... it's massive."

The Dragons started the round on top of the table and, with Brisbane recruit Ben Hunt pulling the strings, will provide the new-look Titans an opportunity to see where they're at.

"They're red-hot. Broncos and Cronulla are the two scalps they've had, quality teams and did a quality job on both those teams."

Wallace will push Keegan Hipgrave out of the 17, while Ashley Taylor is fit to play after missing last week's game with hamstring soreness.