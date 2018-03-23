Leilua set for shock Raiders appearance

Canberra are likely to receive a much-needed boost as they try to avoid a three-game NRL losing streak.

Former Dally M centre of the year Joseph Leilua could face the Warriors on Saturday despite being taken off on a stretcher with an ankle injury in the Raiders' 30-28 defeat to Newcastle last Sunday.

Coach Ricky Stuart said after the Knights game it wasn't looking good for Leilua, sparking fears he could be set for an extended period on the sidelines.

However, Canberra captain Jarrod Croker says he expects Leilua to take his place in the team after training at GIO Stadium on Friday morning.

"It's a massive bonus. Obviously we were hopeful it wasn't anything too serious but Joey's been really good with his rehab and physio this week," Croker said.

In more good news for the Raiders, forward Elliot Whitehead will also take his spot despite receiving treatment on his back late in his two-try performance against Newcastle.

But fellow forward Charlie Gubb won't face his former team and will miss up to six weeks due to a groin injury.

But with his misfortune comes an opportunity for former Manly and Sydney Roosters prop Liam Knight, who will add to his one NRL appearance by playing his first game for the Raiders.

"He's been playing really well for the Mounties, he's been working really hard and it's a lot of the things off the ball that's helped him get that spot," Croker said.

Croker knows individual performances alone won't get the Raiders their first win of the season.

Canberra leaked 60 points in the first two rounds, with the skipper believing the defensive side has to improve.

"We're not going in with the 'she'll be right' attitude that's for sure, we need to work hard and stick to the principles we've been working on," Croker said.

The Raiders did almost get a test run for the undefeated Warriors, with Croker believing their dynamic duo Shaun Johnson and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck are similar to Knights pair Mitchell Pearce and Kalyn Ponga.

STATS THAT MATTER

* Since 2014, Canberra have won just nine of 35 matches decided by six points or less.

* If the Raiders score 28 points or more and lose this week they will become the first team in NRL history to do so in three straight matches.

* The Warriors are chasing three straight wins for the first time under coach Stephen Kearney and for the first time since the middle of 2016.