Moylan out, Gallen in for desperate Sharks

Cronulla have lost star five-eighth Matt Moylan to a leg injury for Saturday's crucial NRL clash with Parramatta, but captain Paul Gallen is a certain starter.

Moylan injured his leg on Wednesday night in scrimmage training, and the club had hoped he would recover to full fitness in time for Saturday's fixture between the two desperate teams.

However, the Sharks confirmed on Friday afternoon he would not play at ANZ Stadium, with former NSW State of Origin halfback Trent Hodkinson expected to make his first appearance for the club after the NRL granted his call-up from outside the original 21 named.

The injury means the Sharks will run out their third-different spine in as many games, after Josh Dugan's moved to fullback last week in a reshuffle that had original No.1 Valentine Holmes go to the wing.

Luke Lewis is also unlikely to return from a foot injury for Saturday night, however coach Shane Flanagan confirmed he would be fit for next week's grudge match with rivals Melbourne.

But the news was at least better for Gallen, after he also injured his foot earlier this week at training but came through the final run on Friday with few concerns.

"When you're getting a bit older, sometimes you don't train at the start of the week. He trained well today, trained as Gal does on the captain's run and he'll be there tomorrow," Flanagan said.

"He has had a few little bumps and bruises carried on from pre-season. He struggled to get ready for week one. He got ready for week one and he was okay for week two."

Gallen's inclusion is crucial for a Sharks side who are considered premiership heavyweights but have stumbled to two defeats over the opening fortnight of the competition.

Only 28 per cent of the 39 teams that have started 0-2 in the past decade have recovered to make the finals.

However, Flanagan is adamant his team isn't far off the pace.

"There's not a lot been poor or bad. It's just been that we haven't got the two competition points and that's what it's all about in the end," Flanagan said.

"We need to find those two competition points. No matter how we get it, if it's one point or 10 points, we just need to find a win."

Meanwhile, directors Darren McConnell, Paul O'Neill and Craig Airey were all re-elected to the Sharks' board on Thursday night during the club's annual general meeting.

The three-year terms of the trio had expired, however they won enough votes over independent candidate Mark McGaw to remain on the board.