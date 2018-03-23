News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
NRL boss cops blame for big spike in penalties
NRL boss takes heat for big spike in penalties
Eels coach names 'priority' in crucial Sharks clash
Sharks clash is Eels' real NRL test: coach

Leilua set for shock Raiders appearance

Oliver Caffrey
AAP /

Canberra are likely to receive a much-needed boost as they try to avoid a three-game NRL losing streak.

Bulldogs claim first win of the season
1:27

Bulldogs claim first win of the season
Knights players return to Allianz
0:57

Knights players return to Allianz
Five Things you need to know ahead of Bulldogs v Panthers
1:00

Five Things you need to know ahead of Bulldogs v Panthers
NRL Round 3 fixtures
0:47

NRL Round 3 fixtures
0320_1800_SYD-Benji
1:44

Benji Marshall's fairytale start to 2018
0320_1800_SYD-GI
1:35

Police narrow down suspects after Inglis racist slur
0320_1600_nat_marshall
0:32

Benji Marshall celebrates birth of new son and being back with the Tigers
0320_1130_nat_NRL
0:34

Sharks desperate for first win of season
0320_0500_nat_NRL
0:31

Calls for life ban after fan allegedly abused Inglis
0319_1800_SYD-Mal
1:40

Meninga wants fan who abused Inglis banned for life
Premier, sponsors take aim at Broncos over Lodge saga
1:03

Premier, sponsors take aim at Broncos over Lodge saga
Arthur's awkward presser
0:34

Arthur's awkward presser
 

Former Dally M centre of the year Joseph Leilua could face the Warriors on Saturday despite being taken off on a stretcher with an ankle injury in the Raiders' 30-28 defeat to Newcastle last Sunday.

Coach Ricky Stuart said after the Knights game it wasn't looking good for Leilua, sparking fears he could be set for an extended period on the sidelines.

However, Canberra captain Jarrod Croker says he expects Leilua to take his place in the team after training at GIO Stadium on Friday morning.

"It's a massive bonus. Obviously we were hopeful it wasn't anything too serious but Joey's been really good with his rehab and physio this week," Croker said.

In more good news for the Raiders, forward Elliot Whitehead will also take his spot despite receiving treatment on his back late in his two-try performance against Newcastle.

But fellow forward Charlie Gubb won't face his former team and will miss up to six weeks due to a groin injury.

But with his misfortune comes an opportunity for former Manly and Sydney Roosters prop Liam Knight, who will add to his one NRL appearance by playing his first game for the Raiders.

"He's been playing really well for the Mounties, he's been working really hard and it's a lot of the things off the ball that's helped him get that spot," Croker said.

Croker knows individual performances alone won't get the Raiders their first win of the season.

Canberra leaked 60 points in the first two rounds, with the skipper believing the defensive side has to improve.

"We're not going in with the 'she'll be right' attitude that's for sure, we need to work hard and stick to the principles we've been working on," Croker said.

The Raiders did almost get a test run for the undefeated Warriors, with Croker believing their dynamic duo Shaun Johnson and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck are similar to Knights pair Mitchell Pearce and Kalyn Ponga.

STATS THAT MATTER

* Since 2014, Canberra have won just nine of 35 matches decided by six points or less.

* If the Raiders score 28 points or more and lose this week they will become the first team in NRL history to do so in three straight matches.

* The Warriors are chasing three straight wins for the first time under coach Stephen Kearney and for the first time since the middle of 2016.

Back To Top