Cowboys' Morgan unhappy with NRL return

North Queensland five-eighth Michael Morgan says playing his first match of the NRL season is no excuse for a below-par performance in his team's disappointing loss to Melbourne.

The Cowboys stretched their losing streak to seven against the NRL champions, falling 30-14 in their Thursday night match at AAMI Park.

While he had some nice touches, Morgan was his own worst critic in his return from an abdominal injury.

"I personally felt like I was scrappy at times," the Test five-eighth told AAP.

"There were a few kicking options and last play options that didn't work so there's things I've got to work on.

"I should be prepared better and execute better."

One error proved particularly costly when he kicked out on the full, handing the home side possession and territory and Storm prop Christian Welch steamed on to a Cameron Smith pass for a 33rd-minute try and an 18-8 lead.

Morgan said that with the experience he and star halfback Johnathan Thurston had playing together they should be able to click straight away, which he felt they didn't quite do.

North Queensland coach Paul Green said post-match his team may be guilty of "reading their own headlines" and buying into the pre-season hype about their title prospects.

He accused the players of a poor attitude and looking for easy options.

Morgan said while it may have looked that way it wasn't the case.

"I think more than anything it's the effort areas that we built our game on last year that we're not doing the same this year," he said.

"We really built our game on staying in games and doing the little things right and everyone working hard for each other and that's the biggest difference at the moment.

"Whether it's the reliance on knowing we've got JT (Johnathan Thurston) and Matt Scott back I'm not sure but it's something we need to be better at."

Morgan said injury was "sore" but he didn't expect it to keep him sidelined again.