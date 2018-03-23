NRL asks Carney to prove rehabilitation

The NRL has asked Todd Carney to prove he is reformed and rehabilitated as it ponders rubber-stamping his return.

Carney has been absent from the NRL for almost four years and is seeking a shot at redemption after being offered a one-year deal with North Queensland.

The Dally M and premiership winner this week met the NRL integrity unit in a bid to receive clearance.

Like Brisbane prop Matt Lodge, before he is given the green light to return, Carney has been asked to provide documentation of his rehabilitation.

Carney was sacked by Cronulla in 2014 over the infamous "bubbler" incident and the NRL is wary of his risk of reoffending, due to his lengthy rap sheet which includes serious drink-driving incidents.

"He came in with his agent and met with representatives of the integrity unit," NRL CEO Todd Greenberg said.

"The integrity unit outlined the process, they had asked him to comply with a number of pieces of information and I understand he will do that over the course of this week and next and then he'll come back in."

Should Carney and his management be able to provide examples of what he had done to address his issues, he will be asked back for a face-to-face meeting with Greenberg, who will decide his fate.

"Ultimately, it will get to a discussion with me," Greenberg said.

"But I think there's a number of pieces of information that we've asked for prior to that even happening.

"First and foremost, before I meet with him, I want to be satisfied with the work he's completed over a period of time and I want to see that undertaking. I haven't seen that yet."