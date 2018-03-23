Bennett's NRL challenge to in-form Pangai

Brisbane prop Tevita Pangai has tongues wagging after his fast start to the NRL season but it's obvious the hype hasn't rubbed off on his coach.

Brisbane prop Tevita Pangai (pic) has all the NRL hype but needs to convince coach Wayne Bennett.

The 22-year-old showed his class in last round's defeat of North Queensland and the off-contract talent haD since been linked to Newcastle, where he played his junior football.

News this week of his allegiance to Tonga ahead of NSW also made headlines, to the apparent disgust of Broncos coach Wayne Bennett.

"Tevita doesn't need all the publicity he's got this week," Bennett said.

"Two good games and what are we dealing with here? We want Tevita to be good for two years - not two games."

But Bennett will need to contend with the fact Pangai, Matt Lodge and Corey Oates will all be chasing new deals next season.

The coach was also forced to refute claims back-rower Matt Gillett was looking elsewhere after reports emerged he had a two-year option in his favour that would leave him open to offers from rivals in 2018.

Gillett on Wednesday hosed down speculation of his desire to leave, something his coach confirmed ahead of Friday's clash with the unbeaten Wests Tigers.

"Where it came from I have no idea, but Matt's told everybody he's staying here and we want him to stay and finish his career here," Bennett said.

Bennett has asked for better ball control against the Tigers, but stresses it is too early in the season to draw any assumptions.

"Greatness is not built on one week," he said.

"If we don't hold the footy, we can't throw much at them because they're defending too well."