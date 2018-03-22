Penrith's Crichton debut against Bulldogs

Penrith debutant Christian Crichton deserves to make his NRL debut after impressing during the club's trials, according to coach Anthony Griffin.

Crichton is a confirmed starter in Friday's round-three clash against Canterbury following a jaw injury to first-choice right winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak that rules him out for up to six weeks.

While Crichton will make his first appearance in the NRL, his direct opposite in former Australia and NSW State of Origin veteran Brett Morris will play his 217th match.

"Christian's done a good job over the off-season," Griffin said on Thursday.

"He trialled very well so that's really helpful for him and the team that he's had that experience there in the trials. He'll get his chance (Friday) night."

Griffin hinted Watene-Zelezniak could be back within three weeks.

"He got a scan earlier in the week, which revealed a little hairline injury there in the jaw. He'll be another couple of weeks and we'll scan it again and see how he's going," he said.

Crichton becomes the third player, including Moses Leota and Viliame Kikau, from the Panthers' victorious reserve grade side that claimed the Intrust Super Premiership last year.

Another three, Sione Katoa, Nick Lui-Toso and Jarome Luai, are on an extended bench as a mini-injury crisis hit the club this week - particularly in the front row.

Both Sam McKendry (ACL) and Tim Browne (ruptured bowel) were ruled out for the rest of the season after picking up injuries last weekend.

McKendry will be forced to undergo his third knee reconstruction in as many years, however Griffin vowed the club would explore every avenue to get him back on the field.

"We really feel for Sam. It's terrible luck," Griffin said.

"He's such a great guy and very popular member of our playing group. He's been at the club a long time and we'll investigate every possibility we can for him to get back onto the field."