Bennett happy Benji's feeling at home

Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett insists he's happy to see one-time Bronco Benji Marshall performing at his former club.

But the coach but says the Wests Tigers playmaker won't attract any extra attention as Brisbane draft plans to stop the Sydney club's giant-killing NRL run.

Marshall has made his way home after a 2017 campaign with Brisbane that rebooted his career.

The New Zealand veteran's return has coincided with the Tigers' back-to-back 10-8 wins against Sydney Roosters and Melbourne to start the year.

Unable to keep Marshall at the club, Bennett says he's chuffed with how it's worked out for him.

"Of course I am, I'm really happy ... I encouraged him to go back there last year because it is his home where he made his career," he said.

"He was a great player there and left for all the wrong reasons so it's nice to go back and finish your career there.

"I wouldn't say (he left) a legacy but he certainly had a big influence on us all here, was a pleasure to have here and was great for some of the young players."

Marshall admitted to fatigue after playing a bigger role than expected in last weekend's defeat of the Storm.

He still managed to take control of the side's attack in crucial stages in a defeat of the defending premiers that sent rumblings around the NRL.

But Bennett said there were no plans to target his 33-year-old engine in defence.

"We just play our way, we're not talking about Benji and he's not a priority for us ... it's not about running at Benji," Bennett said.