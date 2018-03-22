Bennett names Bird for Broncos bow

After first recruiting him as a 15-year-old, Wayne Bennett will finally get to coach Brisbane recruit Jack Bird in an NRL game.

Bird got through Thursday's training session having received the all-clear from doctors after off-season shoulder surgery, with Bennett declaring him ready to go at centre against the Wests Tigers on Friday night.

Bennett met a young Bird and his parents when he was coaching St George Illawarra.

Eight years on, he says the utility will bring a natural football ability to the Broncos this season.

"I was at his house with his mum and dad when he was 15," Bennett said.

"I didn't see anything (of his football prior to that). They (the club) just told me he could play.

"He's different, a natural footballer, born to play and doesn't need a lot of information. He knows what's going on out there and does it pretty well."

The former Cronulla and NSW Origin incumbent will play centre against the Tigers on Friday night but could wear a variety of numbers during the season.

"Everything is negotiable in this club ... whatever our needs are and we need him to play centre right now so that's where he plays," Bennett said of the 23-year-old.

"I think he can play 13, he can certainly play No.6, certainly play centres, certainly play fullback and if he can play all those positions he can certainly play on the wing."

Bird will add pedigree to a Broncos side looking to match the white-hot Tigers, who have notched 10-8 wins against heavyweight duo Sydney Roosters and Melbourne to start their season.

"They've done really well. They've played quality teams and done remarkably well," Bennett said.