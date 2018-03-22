Eels set to deploy Hayne at fullback

Parramatta appear set to abandon their dual-fullback experiment and permanently move Jarryd Hayne to fullback for Saturday's NRL clash against Cronulla.

Rising star Bevan French has worn the No.1 jumper but switched with Hayne on good-ball sets during the opening two games of the competition.

But after back-to-back defeats - including last week's 54-0 humiliation at the hands of Manly - Eels coach Brad Arthur looks set to respond by shifting Hayne to his favoured spot.

"He's moved back there at training. We had our big session yesterday and he moved back there," five-eighth Corey Norman said on Sky Sports Radio on Thursday.

French was monstered numerous times against the Sea Eagles last weekend, and Norman believes Hayne's bigger frame will be better suited to when rivals have momentum.

Hayne is nearly 10 centimetres taller and 20 kilograms heavier than French.

"I think just a bigger body coming out of the backfield there with Haynesy, and getting him a bit more involved and his experience there ... so we'll see how he goes," Norman said.

"If they get a good set and put it in the corners then you need them bigger bodies to start your sets off well, or you're kicking from inside your 40 (metre-line) there every time.

"With Haynesey back there hopefully he can get a good carry and hopefully we get a good start to our set."

The match also marks the first time Hayne will play in front of the Eels' home fans since his dramatic defection to the NFL in 2014.

Despite returning to the NRL on the Gold Coast two years ago, the 30-year-old missed both the Titans' clashes against the Eels last year due to injury.

And while there has been plenty of scrutiny on Hayne's fitness during his comeback, Norman said he is confident Hayne could handle the rigours of the fullback role.

"Haynesy has had a couple of games now so I'd expect him to play the full 80 minutes there and do a job for us," Norman said.

"He knows what he's got to do so hopefully that comes to the game on Saturday."