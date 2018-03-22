Pay turns to NRL rookie to lift Bulldogs

He is the rookie that a new coach is relying on to claim his maiden NRL win.

Canterbury coach Dean Pay has responded to his team's disappointing start to the season by handing Jeremy Marshall-King his first career start for Friday's clash against Penrith.

Marshall-King was one of the first signings Pay made when he replaced Des Hasler late last year, luring the playmaker just days after he signed a one-year extension at the Wests Tigers.

"From day one I met him, he impressed me right from then. He just said he wanted an opportunity," Pay said on Thursday.

"He said he wanted to come here and train as hard as he could and just wanted an opportunity. You get a kid that's saying that, they want to come here and play football.

"That was the main thing that struck me."

After making his NRL debut in the Tigers' final match of the season last year, Marshall-King has played sparingly off the bench for the Bulldogs over the opening fortnight.

But Pay said he liked what he saw and is keen to see how the 22-year-old fares as a starter.

"When we first got here, we wanted competition for spots and Jeremy has been really good through the off-season," he said.

"We've put him on the bench for the first couple of games and I think he can do a job there for us. That's the reason that we've picked him there."

Pay is unsure how Jeremy compares against his older brother.

"I don't know Benji at all. Playing-wise, he's (Marshall-King) definitely a footballer, that's for sure," Pay said.

"He's a really good defender. He's a good, confident, calm kid. He's a kid that you can coach and he's been a pleasure for us to have."

Panthers coach Anthony Griffin, who has been forced to blood a youngster of his own in winger Christian Crichton, expected Bulldogs utility Fa'amanu Brown to spend time in the halves.

Brown has yet to appear for the Bulldogs this season since switching from Cronulla.

"He's a good young kid. We've done a bit of study on him," Griffin said of Marshall-King.

"They've also got Brown on the bench, who's an experienced first-grader who I'd expect at some stage will probably play some five-eighth or hooker as well.

"They'd made a change there, but I don't think it's affected the strength of their side."

Griffin has also lost Sam McKendry for the year after the prop suffered his third-straight season-ending knee injury, with Moses Leota named in his place.

STATS THAT MATTER

* The Bulldogs have lost their opening three matches on four occasions, and have failed to make the finals each time.

* The last time these two teams faced off, the Bulldogs lost 38-0 at ANZ Stadium - their worst loss to the Panthers in the club's history.

* Josh Morris will become just the 11th player to play 200 games for the Bulldogs.