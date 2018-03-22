Wallace buzzing ahead of NRL reunion

Gold Coast's bash brothers will reunite on Sunday in a partnership tipped to tighten one of the NRL's most brittle early-season defences.

Jai Arrow has been among the Titans' best in his two games since arriving from Brisbane this season, with NRL statistics showing his 139 post-contact metres to be unmatched across the league.

But coach Garth Brennan believes the return of fellow forward Jarrod Wallace from suspension to play St George Illawarra will only add more to Arrow's tank.

"I wish I had 16 more Jai Arrows to be honest; isn't he a super talent?" Brennan said.

"They're very close, Jai and Jarrod, they'll feed off each other and Jai will grow another leg having Jarrod in the team."

The pair were good friends while at the Broncos and Wallace sees no reason Arrow can't repeat what he's done since leaving the Broncos' stable a year earlier.

"He came down here to become his own man, his own NRL player and anything can happen off a big year, you saw me last year ... I was lucky enough to get picked in the (Queensland) Origin side," Wallace said.

Wallace may come off the bench in his first game of the season with staunch defence the clear aim after watching his men miss an equal-high 91 tackles in the last fortnight.

A lot of that damage has come through the middle, with big-bodied sides Canberra and the Warriors exploiting the Titans' smaller pack.

While their scrambling defence was applauded in last round's loss to the Warriors, Titans centre Konrad Hurrell knows the leaks need to be addressed.

"It's our main focus now until we get it right" he said.

"He's (Wallace) just aggressive and is a bully ... he brings a little bit of energy in the middle running the ball hard."