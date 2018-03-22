Kearney asks Warriors to tone down razzle

The Warriors unleashed their long-dormant traditional rugby league style in last week's 20-8 win over Gold Coast, but coach Stephen Kearney wants something a bit more direct on Saturday against Canberra.

Kearney's troops dazzled against the Titans with plenty of steps and offloads but struggled to wrap up the match until two second-half tries.

Ahead of this weekend's NRL clash with the winless Raiders, the Warriors boss implored his side to back themselves but also play more clinically.

Only then could they win on the road in the Australian capital, and start their NRL season with three consecutive wins for the first time in club history.

"We've got a certain structure and it doesn't stray too far from that, the foundation of our game style - we don't want to change too far from that, but I thought we probably didn't do that well enough last week," Kearney said.

"I thought it was a bit of a jaded performance.

"Probably a little bit too much sideways movement - we had to be a bit more direct, penetrating, (so) we've got to balance that out."

With prodigious back-rower Isaiah Papali'i injuring his knee early against the Titans, Leivaha Pulu has been named for his first NRL start of 2018.

The 27-year-old forward joined the club from the Titans in late 2017 and had impressed Kearney from the first minute of pre-season.

"He's played a number of NRL games and again, he's fitted into the team really well and he's a really good young man," Kearney said.

As a result of the injury to Papali'i, Agnatius Paasi has earned a call-up to take Pulu's place on the bench, and will make his 2018 NRL bow.

He'd be crucial in helping quell the Raiders' notoriously large forward pack, and to give the Warriors an injection of energy off the pine.

"The reason why we got Agnatius here is that we knew he had a really strong carry in him and he's worked really hard during pre-season," Kearney said.