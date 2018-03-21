Where it's gone wrong for NRL strugglers

WHERE THE NRL'S FIVE WINLESS SIDES MUST IMPROVE IN ROUND THREE:

* CANTERBURY (vs Penrith, Friday, ANZ Stadium):

The Bulldogs' attack was always an issue in 2017, but their defence has been the biggest concern over the opening weeks of the competition. The Bulldogs have conceded the most run metres in the NRL (3148) - a shock considering their Test-quality forward pack, while they have also let in the second-most tries (11).

* CANBERRA (vs Warriors, Saturday, GIO Stadium):

The Raiders' knack of losing close games has crept into the start of 2018. Off the back of the second-worst red-zone defence in the competition, Canberra have conceded 30 points in each of their losses to Gold Coast and Newcastle to be 0-2. Both losses have come with tries to the opposition in the dying minutes.

* SOUTH SYDNEY (vs Manly, Saturday, ANZ Stadium):

Haven't played all that bad considering they've gone winless over the opening two rounds. Conceding tries in clumps is already a concern for the Rabbitohs. They let in four either side of halftime against the Warriors in round one in a poor patch, while Penrith's three unanswered tries in the second half on Saturday helped them to victory.

* PARRAMATTA (vs Cronulla, Saturday, ANZ Stadium):

The Eels' middle would have been at the top of a list of concerns for Brad Arthur after their 54-0 loss to Manly. The Sea Eagles' first eight tries last weekend came through the middle of the field, while none of Parramatta's forwards topped 100 metres. Arthur's side have made the least yardage in attack over the opening fortnight, explaining why they have the worst attacking and defensive records.

* CRONULLA (vs Parramatta, Saturday, ANZ Stadium):

Errors cruelled the Sharks in 2017 and they're already threatening to do the same this season. The Sharks' completion rate of 67.2 is the second worst in the competition over the first two rounds, while it will how they made their errors in the loss to St George Illawarra that will have Shane Flanagan most worried. Cronulla did everything from dropping kickoffs to sending them out on the full, and it's the kind of basic stuff they must fix fast to turn it around.

