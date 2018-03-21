Maloney learning NRL leadership at Penrith

James Maloney admits he's had to learn how to be a leader since arriving at Penrith and helping dig his team out of two 14-point deficits.

Penrith players have credited Maloney's calming influence as a key part of their successive turnarounds against Parramatta and South Sydney to launch a perfect start to the NRL season.

For all his representative experience, though, Maloney has never had to be key leader at one of his clubs.

He debuted at Melbourne under the quartet the likes of Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk, Billy Slater and Greg Inglis, before moving to a Warriors side that was led by the likes of Michael Luck.

Even in his more recent years as a State of Origin player at the Sydney Roosters and Cronulla, Maloney has still been alongside the likes of Sonny Bill Williams, Anthony Minichiello, Paul Gallen and Andrew Fifita.

But with the average of just 70 games among Penrith's top squad - the third lowest in the NRL - that had to change.

"It's been a bit of a leadership role out here which is something new to me," Maloney said.

"At times there hopefully that little bit experience I've got helps in those situations (to keep others calm)."

The subject of leadership was one of the early things addressed between Maloney and coach Anthony Griffin when he arrived during the summer.

The 31-year-old has played finals in every year bar one since he became a consistent starter at the Warriors in 2010.

His record also includes a grand final appearance with the Warriors in 2011, Roosters in 2013 and Sharks in 2016, winning the last two to go with his three Tests for Australia and nine State of Origins for NSW.

"'Hook' (Griffin)spoke about what he thought I could add to this side and the experience I have can help with some of these young guys," Maloney said.

"That's a bit of that leadership role and something I'm learning on the run about. It's something I've never done or aspired to do.

"But coming out here with such a young squad there's no two ways about it. It's the job you've got to do."

Maloney is doing it well too.

Proving the Panthers are the early winners out of the swap for Matt Moylan, his combination with Nathan Cleary is already showing signs of blossoming.

And the side's younger stars are quickly learning there's much more to Maloney than just the larrikin they heard about before his arrival.

"He knows the time when it is to get serious and not have a joke," fullback Dylan Edwards said.

"He's been really good for us.

"He has been leading a lot and talking after the tryline when they score their points and just telling us to stay calm and gives us a lot of guidance on the field and it shows."