News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Racism is 'appalling', says Inglis
NRL add homophobic slur to investigation
Panthers lose Watene-Zelezniak to jaw blow
Panthers lose star winger to horror injury

Eels embarrassed but not desperate after horror start

Steve Zemek
AAP /

Parramatta will be forced to swim against the tide of history unless they can open their account against the equally desperate Cronulla this weekend.

0322_1130_nat_nrl
0:37

Wests Tigers looking to continue unbeaten start against the Broncos
0322_0500_nat_NRL
0:37

Tim Brown's fight to save NRL career
0321_1800_SYD-GI
1:37

Inglis speaks out after racist spray
0321_1600_nat_inglis
0:35

Inglis breaks his silence on racial abuse
0321_1130_nat_NRL
0:40

Inglis breaks his silence on racial slur
0321_0500_nat_NRL
0:31

Benji Marshall reveals Wests Tigers' secret
0320_1800_SYD-Benji
1:44

Benji Marshall's fairytale start to 2018
0320_1800_SYD-GI
1:35

Police narrow down suspects after Inglis racist slur
0320_1600_nat_marshall
0:32

Benji Marshall celebrates birth of new son and being back with the Tigers
0320_1130_nat_NRL
0:34

Sharks desperate for first win of season
0320_0500_nat_NRL
0:31

Calls for life ban after fan allegedly abused Inglis
0319_1800_SYD-Mal
1:40

Meninga wants fan who abused Inglis banned for life
 

Both sides go into Saturday's crunch NRL clash at ANZ Stadium winless and the loser will slump to 0-3 and find themselves in a massive hole.

According to Fox Sports Stats, over the last 20 years just nine sides have been in such a position and gone on to make the finals.

And only one of those sides - North Queensland in 2015 - recovered to win the premiership.

Skipper Tim Mannah said his side had to atone for last weekend's 54-0 thrashing at the hands of Manly.

"Regardless of who we're playing and how many we've won and lost, we just want to win," Mannah said.

"And also put in a performance our fans can be proud of. We felt like we let them down on the weekend.

"We were all embarrassed."

With minimal changes to their roster and fullback Clint Gutherson (knee) their only major injury concern, many had Brad Arthur's side circled as finals contenders in 2018.

The Eels will be desperate to avenge their 54-0 hiding. Pic: Getty

Centre Michael Jennings said while they had strips torn off them during their video review session, their swagger and drive to make it deep into the finals hadn't been diminished.

"It's two games," Jennings said.

"It does hurt when you lose like that because that's not our standard and that's not the way we wanted to start.

"There's no negatives. We can't put our heads down now, it's too early."

The Eels are set to receive a boost this weekend with Kenny Edwards (ankle) and Beau Scott (illness) set to return and stiffen up their back-row.


Back To Top