Inglis' awkward stare down with stubborn journo

A press conference with Greg Inglis got awkward on Wednesday when a reporter refused to accept that the star's racism furore was off the table.

The South Sydney captain used a Queensland State of Origin function in Brisbane to break his silence about Saturday's alleged racial slur during the match against Penrith.

"Without a doubt, I think racism in Australian society is appalling. That's it, full stop. It has to stop," he said.

Members of the media were keen to hear more from Inglis about Saturday's ugly incident but it was clear that the Bunnies' star was in no mood to elaborate.

"I'm not here to talk about that, I'm here to talk about the Maroons and selling tickets for Origin Three up here," Inglis said.

"It's an NRL investigation and the police are in on that so I can't make any further comments about that."

However, one stubborn reporter was determined to get more information out of Inglis - twice asking him what he'd like to see happen to the culprit, before enquiring about how the incident made him feel.

"Not talking about it," an incredulous Inglis shot back, accompanied by a stare that could have turned the persistent journo to stone.

Penrith officials met with the NRL on Tuesday to hand over their report - including witness statements - to the game's governing body, and it's hoped the perpetrator who called Inglis a "black dog" will be identified by the end of the week.

Inglis was jeered by members of the Panthers Stadium crowd when he left the field for a concussion check early in the second half, but it's understood the alleged slur occurred at fulltime as Souths went up the tunnel following the 18-14 loss.



NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg has said the perpetrator, who authorities hope to identify by the end of the week, would "no longer be welcome back in the game".

The NRL and wider community have rallied around Inglis, who was forced to endure similar racial slurs from an online troll five years ago.

He declined to say any more on the subject when pressed on Wednesday.

But Inglis would have been happy to hear Queensland coach Kevin Walters' ringing endorsement as he continues his comeback from a serious knee injury.

"I think with Greg, we made the mistake last year of leaving out one of our great players (Billy Slater). We paid a price for it and I think we'd be silly to make the same mistake again," Walters said.

"Just looking at him today in maroon ... it's a nice feeling knowing that he's going to be playing Origin this year."

With AAP