News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Eels embarrassed but not desperate after horror start
Eels embarrassed but not desperate after horror start
Wests Tigers deny deliberate NRL penalties
Tigers explain extraordinary Storm penalty count

Panthers lose star winger to horror injury

Scott Bailey
AAP /

Penrith will be have to field their third-different backline in as many NRL games, with a broken jaw ruling out winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak for up to six weeks.

0321_1800_SYD-GI
1:37

Inglis speaks out after racist spray
0320_1800_SYD-Benji
1:44

Benji Marshall's fairytale start to 2018
0319_1800_SYD-Mal
1:40

Meninga wants fan who abused Inglis banned for life
0319_0600_nat_barret
0:28

Manly's incredible defence against the Eels
0317_1800_syd_roosters
1:33

Cooper Cronk and James Tedesco score first tries for the Roosters
0316_1800_qld_broncos
1:22

Broncos under pressure against the Cowboys
0316_1800_syd_NRL
1:49

Sharks asked to explain why Dugan wasn't given a concussion test
0315_1600_nat_bullying
0:33

Moses and Mannah tackle bullying
Premier, sponsors take aim at Broncos over Lodge saga
1:03

Premier, sponsors take aim at Broncos over Lodge saga
Arthur's awkward presser
0:34

Arthur's awkward presser
0318_0500_nat_NRL
0:49

Wests Tigers triumph over Melbourne Storm
Tigers upset Billy Slaters 300th game
1:29

Tigers upset Billy Slater's 300th game
 

The 22-year-old was injured in Saturday's defeat of South Sydney, but played on through the pain.

It's understood Penrith officials had toyed with the option of playing him again on Friday against Canterbury, but there is a concern he could miss up to 12 weeks in the event of another knock.

In good news for the Kiwi international, he will not require surgery or to have a plate inserted. Instead, he have a vertical stint put into his chin to keep his teeth in place.

It comes just a week after Dean Whare returned to left centre from a hamstring injury, sustained in the Panthers' final pre-season trial.

However, with the loss of Watene-Zelezniak, Whare or right centre Waqa Blake are likely to shift to the left wing, with Tyrone Peachey coming off the bench and into the centres for Friday's clash.

Other options for coach Anthony Griffin include elevating rookies Christian Crichton or Tom Eisenhuth onto the wing in place of Watene-Zelezniak.

"We've got a lot of good young guys coming up through the juniors," Whare said.

"Hopefully, stay (at left centre) but definitely able to play both sides or on the other side on the wing."

There is also an outside chance fullback Dylan Edwards might be unavailable, as his partner Nadine prepares to give birth.

The couple are due to become parents this week for the first time. Edwards confirmed on Wednesday he would miss the game to attend the birth if it timed out that way.

"My daughter will come first. She's a little girl so she will come first for sure," Edwards said.

"(She's due) on Thursday. It could be any day; it could have been yesterday - it could be any day.

"But at the moment, she hasn't decided to come yet so I haven't really thought about it."

Back To Top