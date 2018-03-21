Hurrell a changed man ahead of NRL century

Gold Coast's Konrad Hurrell laughs that his family can't believe his transformation from Tongan rugby league joker to NRL professional.

Gold Coast's Konrad Hurrell (L) is preparing to play St George Illawarra in his 100th NRL game.

The in-form Titans' centre says he is proud of the steps he has taken to improve his diet and lifestyle, especially since arriving on the Gold Coast in 2016 from the Warriors.

But, in admitting to tucking into a giant seafood banquet this week ahead of his 100th NRL game, Hurrell has ensured the joker in him lives on.

"Seafood is healthy - they don't eat much in the water," he quipped on Wednesday.

"But I have learned over my whole career what to do and not to do (off the field) and my family is pretty surprised for how mature I am compared to a couple of years back.

"As a kid growing up in Tonga, you never know you're going to get to this stage. I guess it's a big achievement for myself."

Hurrell has been among the Titans' best in a 1-1 start to the season, with new coach Garth Brennan describing him last week as one of his favourite NRL players.

The centre humbly accepted that compliment before cheekily suggesting he was far from it.

"Obviously, Ash Taylor's the son (of Brennan), but I'll stay out of that," he said with a grin.

Both will be happy that Taylor has come through Wednesday's light run in wet conditions and is set to return from a hamstring strain to play on Sunday against St George Illawarra.

The game in Toowoomba will be the city's first official NRL fixture, with local product Taylor set to be the main attraction after starring with four try assists in a first-round win.

"He's one of the key men; if Ash plays good, the whole team plays good," Hurrell said.

"Like I said, the young Konny's gone and the young Ash Taylor's gone and he knows he's one of the leaders of the team now."