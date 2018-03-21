Browne's NRL injury 'like car accident'

Penrith prop Tim Browne has revealed the harrowing details behind the injury that led to part of his small intestine being removed in emergency surgery.

Penrith's Tim Browne had to have 3cm of his small intestine removed following a freak NRL accident.

Browne has previously suffered a fractured skull and been knocked out on a rugby league field but he says the pain after Saturday's reserve grade accident was the worst he's experienced.

The 30-year-old was left on his haunches after taking an innocuous hit-up and playing the ball in the NSW Cup game against North Sydney at Panthers Stadium.

At first he thought he was winded but later discovered his bowel was ruptured and he had suffered damage to his kidneys and spleen.

"I thought I was winded at the time, when I took some time to breathe and get it right. But something wasn't right and I collapsed and couldn't get off the ground," he told the Panthers website from his bed in Nepean Hospital.

"(The doctor) said he only sees these sorts of injuries in a car accident or a motorbike handle going through the side. He's never dealt with this on the field, that's for sure.

"It was probably the worst pain I've ever experienced but we got through it."

Browne spent two nights in intensive care and was still unable to eat or drink water late on Tuesday.

"They had to remove 3cm of my small intestine and then join it up (in surgery)," Browne said.

"I took some damage to my spleen but I woke up and they told me it didn't need to remove it. It will repair itself.

"The kidneys also took a hit but they're fine. They're coming good now."

Browne is no stranger to serious injury.

The 103-game player for Canterbury and Penrith had three plates inserted in his forehead in 2014 following friendly fire from Bulldogs teammate Dale Finucane.

The following April he was knocked out for more than 30 seconds after a high hit from Tyson Frizell. He later said it was the fifth concussion of his career.

But Browne's latest injury has him stumped.

"There was nothing in it. It was a standard carry that any forward would do. I'm left scratching my head. Nothing different over anything I've done in my whole career," Browne said.

"Just everything about it was wrong place, wrong time."